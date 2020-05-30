Carol A. Proctor, 76, of Marlborough died Tuesday May 26, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. She was born in Waltham, the daughter of the late Albert J. and Pearl E. (Macleod) Kelley and was raised in Natick. She was a graduate of Natick High School Class of 1962. Carol worked for BAE Systems for many years retiring in 2005. Carol loved her nieces and nephews and spent a lot of time with them when they were young. She also loved painting by numbers, making rugs and giving them to residents at the nursing home. She leaves two sisters, Margaret P. Peggy Newcomb and her husband David of Southern, Maine and Katherine Hamill and her husband John of Brownsville, Maine; her beloved nephew Walter A. Kelley, Jr. of Marlborough who visited her every week. She also has many nephews and nieces who will miss her. She was predeceased by her siblings, Walter H. Kelley in 1993, Albert J. Kelley, Jr. and Alice A. Hoey both in 2016. Funeral and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. All are invited to sign Carols online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 30, 2020.