Carol A. Proctor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Proctor, 76, of Marlborough died Tuesday May 26, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. She was born in Waltham, the daughter of the late Albert J. and Pearl E. (Macleod) Kelley and was raised in Natick. She was a graduate of Natick High School Class of 1962. Carol worked for BAE Systems for many years retiring in 2005. Carol loved her nieces and nephews and spent a lot of time with them when they were young. She also loved painting by numbers, making rugs and giving them to residents at the nursing home. She leaves two sisters, Margaret P. Peggy Newcomb and her husband David of Southern, Maine and Katherine Hamill and her husband John of Brownsville, Maine; her beloved nephew Walter A. Kelley, Jr. of Marlborough who visited her every week. She also has many nephews and nieces who will miss her. She was predeceased by her siblings, Walter H. Kelley in 1993, Albert J. Kelley, Jr. and Alice A. Hoey both in 2016. Funeral and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. All are invited to sign Carols online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved