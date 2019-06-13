|
Carol Ann (Ethier) Rixford, 79, of Wellington, FL., and formerly of Marlborough, MA and Naples, ME, passed away after a very brief struggle with cancer on May 31, 2019. Born and raised in Marlborough, she remained a resident there until retirement age, after which she resided first in Naples, ME, and then in Wellington, FL. She was well-known for her crafting abilities and operated a small craft store in Maine during her retirement years. She was both proud and humbled to amaze the medical community as a long-term, complication-free Diabetes Type I survivor for over 50 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Rixford in 2015, and by her parents Edward and Regina (Dion) Ethier, both lifelong Marlborough residents. She leaves behind her two children, son Scott E. Rixford of Wellington, FL, and daughter Jodi E. Rixford of South Paris, ME.; her brother Edward Ethier of Marlborough, MA and his wife Delma; her sister-in-law Sylvia (Rixford) Almada of Hudson, MA; and nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind cherished, lifelong friends in Massachusetts, Florida and especially Maine, along with her beloved dog, Sophie, who was a true center of her world. Funeral service to be held at St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA at 10:00am on Saturday, June 22, 2019, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in its continuing quest in funding research leading to a cure for Diabetes.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 13, 2019