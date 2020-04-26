|
|
Carol Ferrari, age 81, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday April 24, 2020, at St. Patricks Manor, Framingham after a short illness. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Santo and Rose M. (Geneseo) Ferrari. Carol worked for over 20 years at the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham. She worked diligently in the laundry dept. making sure all the patients clothes and linens were just perfect. Over her tenure there, Carol enjoyed many friendships. She always had her family at heart and would enjoy many shopping excursions with her beloved sisters and enjoyed many visits at Foxwoods Casino. Carol is survived by her devoted siblings, Frank Ferrari of Framingham, Gerald Ferrari of Framingham, Mary Ferrari Draper of Hopedale, Margaret Ferrari Civitenga of Framingham, and Patricia Phylis of Upton. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at St. Patricks Manor for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to our sister, Carol. Due to the restrictions, funeral services at this time will be private. However, a memorial Mass at St. Tarcisius Church will be celebrated in the future with a gathering to follow. It is the hope of Carols family that extended family and friends will attend at this later date, (to be announced). Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, please consider having a memorial Mass celebrated in her name. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020