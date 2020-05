Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol M. Coco born in Boston Mass passes away Saturday May 23, 2020 at her home in Lancaster N.H. She is survived by her loving husband Tom Coco, Buddy the family dog and her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. She loved to play Bingo and was an avid seamstress.



