Carol N. Abro-Garry

Carol N. Abro-Garry, 60 of Dewey Road and formerly of Framingham, MA passed away unexpectedly, Friday June 21, 2019. She was born December 3, 1958 in Framingham, MA a daughter of the late Edwin and Mary A. (Decina) Abro. She leaves her husband of 29 yrs Joseph E. Garry; two daughters, Emily and Danielle Garry. She also leaves a brother Kenneth Abro and his wife Darlene; two sisters, Ann Marie Capobianco and her husband James, Jane Abro, and many nieces and nephews. Carol loved to cook. She was an avid Red Sox fan and would attend games when- ever possible. It brought her so much joy. She loved spending time with Joe, Emily, and Danielle. They were her world. They will miss her dearly. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, June 27th in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joseph Garry savings account c/o TD Bank, 127 Long Sands Road, Suite 2, York, ME 03909 to assist with tuition expenses on behalf of her daughters, Emily and Danielle. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 24, 2019
