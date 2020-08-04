1/1
Carole A. Rizzelli
Carole Ann Rizzelli, 82 of Framingham, MA died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice, Worcester, MA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Leonard and Irene (Kenney) Rizzelli. Carole was a cherished member of the Advocates Community for over 30 years. She was adored by all that had the honor of being a part of her life. Carole was a beautiful, strong and intelligent woman with a wry sense of humor. She poss essed a quiet gentleness that could be observed through her love of animals and children. She had a passion for good Italian food, beautiful jewelry and time out with friends. Carole will be remembered for her incredible strength and resilience in the face of adversity. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Prospect Street, Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow in the family lot in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A Visitation hour will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 | 10:30 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main Street, Marlborough, MA. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
