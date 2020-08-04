Carole Ann Rizzelli, 82 of Framingham, MA died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice, Worcester, MA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Leonard and Irene (Kenney) Rizzelli. Carole was a cherished member of the Advocates Community for over 30 years. She was adored by all that had the honor of being a part of her life. Carole was a beautiful, strong and intelligent woman with a wry sense of humor. She poss essed a quiet gentleness that could be observed through her love of animals and children. She had a passion for good Italian food, beautiful jewelry and time out with friends. Carole will be remembered for her incredible strength and resilience in the face of adversity. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Prospect Street, Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow in the family lot in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A Visitation hour will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 | 10:30 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main Street, Marlborough, MA. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
.