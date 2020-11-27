Carole A. (Foote) Skolnick, of Natick, passed away on November 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret (McLellan) Foote. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Skolnick. Devoted mother of Cathy L. Chawner and her husband John of Colleyville TX and Nancy L. Marston and her husband William of Natick. Cherished grandmother of David Chawner of Madison, WI and Tyler Chawner Edmonton, Alberta and Emily and Elizabeth Marston both of Natick. Carole was a founding and life-long member of the Hartford Street Presbyterian Church in Natick. Professionally, she served for 42 years as an assistant to Dr. Harold P. Golan DMD in Natick and Boston. A memorial service is planned for summer 2021, and an update will be published in this newspaper. Arrangements by the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., NATICK COMMON. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory may be made to A Place to Turn, 99 Hartford St., Natick MA 01760. John Everett & Sons NATICK (508)-653-4342



