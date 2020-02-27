|
|
Carole L. (Vlass) Silva died Monday Feb. 24, 2020 after a long period of failing health. She was the wife of the late David Silva who predeceased her by only three days. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Norman and Edith (Anctil) Vlass and lived here all of her life. Mrs. Silva worked as an operator for the former New England Telephone in Marlborough for many years. She also worked a a period of time as a waitress in different restaurants in the area and as a cashier for Price Chopper in Marlborough. She was and avid gardener and had a love of dancing all of her life. She is survived by a son Mark Silva of Marlborough and her former daughter in law and care taker Deborah Guidotti of Hudson. She was predeceased by a son Carl Silva who died in 2012. Visiting hours for Mr. and Mrs. Silva will be held on Saturday from 10:00 - 12:00 noon at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main Street, Marlborough. A gathering of friends will be be held immediately following at the Italian American War Veterans, 111 Neil Street. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020