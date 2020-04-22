|
Caroline Amy Merritt of Centerville, 58 years old, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital.. Caroline was born on May 3, 1961 in Framingham, MA and grew up in Holliston, MA. She graduated from the nursing program at Keefe Technical High School, dedicating her life to caring for others and did so with great humor and kindness. Moving to Cape Cod in 2018 fulfilled her dream of working and living near the ocean with her family. Caroline cared deeply for all those around her, was easy to love and found pleasure in the simple things in life. Adoring a perfect cup of coffee while listening to her favorite songs on the radio. Perusing garden catalogues and finding great excitement in the ordering and planting of seeds for her garden. Traveling with family to various New England locations, particularly Maine, made her smile especially brightly. She was extremely proud to watch her daughter graduate college and get married. Her light, laughter and no-nonsense view of the world will be greatly missed. Caroline is predeceased by her father, Robert Merritt of Holliston and survived by her mother Christine Merritt of Centerville, daughter Rebecca Pendleton (Merritt) and husband Matthew of Medway, sister Melinda Merritt of Blackstone, and nephew Nathaniel Merritt of Centerville. In an expression of sympathy, please take care of others, work in your garden, or listen to your favorite song while enjoying a perfect cup of coffee.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020