|
|
Caroline (Berri) Pessini, 101, a lifelong resident of Fayville died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home. She was the beloved wife of Louis Pessini who passed away in 1975. Caroline attended the former Peters High School in Southborough. She worked at Deerfoot Farms before working for over 30 years as a calibrator for Fenwal in Ashland. She was a talented baker and the food she created just melted in your mouth. Caroline was also an avid reader, but her greatest joy was spending time with all of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Kensinger; her brother, Paul J. Berry both of Fayville; her daughter in law, Elda Pessini of St Johnsburg, VT; her grandchildren, Debra Allard and her husband Gary of Waterford, VT; Karen Crist and her husband Trevor; Linda Powell and her husband Jay, all of Stowe, VT; her great grandchildren, Dakota and Kayla Allard; Park and Sierra Crist; Grant and Elena Powell; Jay and also Nicholas Landry; her great great grandchildren, Gary and Elda Mae Allard; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Robert Pessini; and a grandson, Michael Kensinger. Funeral services are private and burial will be in the Southboro Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Southboro Senior Center, 9 Cordaville Road, Southboro, MA 01772 or St Matthew Church, 105 Southville Road, Southborough, MA 01772 Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020