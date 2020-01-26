|
Dr. Carolyn A. Markuson of Sudbury, MA, beloved wife of the late M. John Markuson, devoted mother of Donald and his wife Kathleen McCarthy of Framingham MA, David and wife Nancy Markuson of Burlington MA and loving grandmother of Rebecca, Trevor, Kristin, Justin, and Erick, passed away on January 17th, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Evanston IL, she grew up in Park Ridge IL, New Orleans, Roselle/Westfield NJ, and graduated with a BS in Chemistry from Ohio University. While a Research Chemist at Allied Chemical she met her husband John and settled in Chatham NJ to raise a family. After several years she embarked on a new career in school libraries, earning her MLS and CAGS at Rutgers University while working for several school districts in NJ. In 1980 she relocated to supervise Brookline MA public school libraries and completed her EdD in Curriculum and Instruction at Boston University. A State Department assignment and Library Directorships exchange with the Frankfurt (Germany) International School gave her international exposure, furthered by her founding biblio TECH Corporation consultancy performing school library designs locally, regionally, and internationally in Europe, Asia, and Australia. To inspire the next generation of library professionals, she taught at Rutgers, Simmons, Boston University, University of Hawaii, and Bridgewater State University, presented or keynoted at many library and information conferences worldwide, served as president or in other leadership roles for numerous professional organizations, and authored many articles and several books on library design and information technology. Most recently she re-retired after serving as Interim Director of Libraries at Wellesley Public Schools and in 2019 gratefully received a MSLA Lifetime Achievement award. Funeral services for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 1, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury. A celebration of her wonderful life will follow. Donations in her memory may be made to the Friends of the Goodnow Library. In lieu of flowers, please support your local library by donating or volunteering your time in her memory.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020