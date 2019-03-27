Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Seymour


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn A. Seymour Obituary
Carolyn A. Pinky Seymour, 76, of Hudson, MA, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Umass Memorial Health Care in Marlborough. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Martino) Seymour. Carolyn attended Marlborough High School and went on to work as the dispatcher for Attic Refrigeration in Worcester, MA before working as the hostess for Jack Princesteiners Restaurant, in Hudson. She was a frequent donor to the MSCPA and adored her two cats, Charlie and Emma. Carolyn also loved to bake and cook and was well known for her pies. Carolyn is survived by her sons, John Bill and his wife Donna of Worcester, David Bill of Holden and Steven Bill and his wife Denise of Bradenton, FL., her brother, Philip Seymour and his wife Sharon of Maine and her sister, Frances DeCiero of Marlborough. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura, Nicole and Alyssa Bill and Julia Pingitore and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will follow at 1:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: www.mspca-angell.org
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now