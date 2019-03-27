|
|
Carolyn A. Pinky Seymour, 76, of Hudson, MA, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Umass Memorial Health Care in Marlborough. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Martino) Seymour. Carolyn attended Marlborough High School and went on to work as the dispatcher for Attic Refrigeration in Worcester, MA before working as the hostess for Jack Princesteiners Restaurant, in Hudson. She was a frequent donor to the MSCPA and adored her two cats, Charlie and Emma. Carolyn also loved to bake and cook and was well known for her pies. Carolyn is survived by her sons, John Bill and his wife Donna of Worcester, David Bill of Holden and Steven Bill and his wife Denise of Bradenton, FL., her brother, Philip Seymour and his wife Sharon of Maine and her sister, Frances DeCiero of Marlborough. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura, Nicole and Alyssa Bill and Julia Pingitore and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will follow at 1:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: www.mspca-angell.org
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019