Carolyn Frances (Lopilato) Parenti, Age 80 of Groton formerly of Marlboro passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. Carolyn Frances Lopilato was born in Cambridge, MA on February 2, 1939 a daughter to the late Thomas M. and Helen (Adams) Lopilato. Raised in Woburn, MA and Arlington, MA, Carolyn graduated from Arlington High School. She soon then married and settled in Marlborough, MA where she raised her seven children, she later then moved to Leominster,MA then Groton, MA Carolyn worked for many years as a customer service representative for H.B. Fuller and Gillette Manufacturing Company. She cherished the time with her family, enjoyed gardening especially violets, her loves also included creating floral arrangements. One of Carolyns favorite places to travel and vacation was Plum Island, MA. She is survived by her loving children Susan Boule of Hampton, NH, Michael Parenti of Winchendon, MA , Patricia Cook of Florida, Paula Cartier of Berlin,MA , Carol Ann Trzaskos of Northborough, MA , Joseph Parenti of Millbury, MA and Joy Parenti-Sousa of Buzzards Bay,MA. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Bob Boule, Nicole Boule, Allison Trzaskos, Emily Trzaskos, Gabrielle Sousa and her brother Thomas Lopilato of Florida. Services and burial in Groton Cemetery will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the MSCPA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 26, 2019