Carolyn M. Pope

Carolyn M. Pope Obituary
Carolyn M. (O'Neil) Pope, age 85, peacefully passed on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Southbridge Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Pope, precious mother of Laura and Stephen, and the cherished grandmother of Collin, Owen, and Daniel. She leaves behind her brother, David O'Neil; her sister-in-law Nancy McDonald, her cousins Barbara Pascoe and Robert Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Carolyn's name to Second Chance Animal Shelter. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for the full obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
