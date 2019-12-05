|
Carolyn (Williams) McCree, 92, of Sudbury, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born on June 19, 1927 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of Clifford and Virginia (Kimbrough) Williams. Carolyn was raised and educated in Kentucky, and was a graduate of Kentucky State University. She relocated to Cambridge, then to Santa Monica, CA, before settling in Sudbury in 1963. Mrs. McCree worked as the Tax Collectors Assistant in the Sudbury Town Hall. She was an artistic woman who created many treasured items for her home and loved ones, including drawings, paintings, carvings, and needlepoint. Carolyn was a talented seamstress and hand-made many dresses for her daughter and herself and tailored suit coats for her husband and sons. She enjoyed cooking and baking from scratch, playing bridge and scrabble jazz music, and good scotch. Beloved wife of Paul McCree, Jr. since 1955; devoted mother of Brian McCree and his wife Susan of Hawaii, Paula McCree and her husband Ben Kerman of Hingham, Ross McCree of Sudbury and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and many long-time friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the United Way. Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, December 8th from 1-3:30PM at the Duckett | J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Sudbury. A celebration of Carolyns life will follow at 3:30PM. For additional information and guestbook, please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019