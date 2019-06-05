|
|
Casey D. Sims, 23, of Framingham, died unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He leaves behind his loving parents, George and Kimberly (Ringer) Sims of Framingham. Casey was born in Framingham and resided there most of his life. He spent his elementary years in Ashland but returned to Framingham and graduated from Framingham High School in 2013. He was currently employed for the past 4 years as a technician for Metrowest Irrigation Company of Framingham. Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kayla Sims of Florida; his maternal grandparents, George and Beverly Ringer of Ashland; his paternal grandfather, James Sims and his wife Jeannie of Florida; his paternal grandmother Elsie Robertson of Rhode Island and his two devoted and close friends Jeremy White and Nick Connerney. He also leaves behind many other relatives and close friends. If you would like to pay respects you may visit Friday June 7th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A graveside service and celebration of Caseys Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th in St. Patricks Cemetery, Pond Street, Natick at 10:00 a.m. All are encouraged to attend and arrive at the cemetery by 10:00 a.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in lieu of flowers to the donors choice. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 5, 2019