Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Resources
More Obituaries for Casey Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casey D. Sims

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Casey D. Sims Obituary
Casey D. Sims, 23, of Framingham, died unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He leaves behind his loving parents, George and Kimberly (Ringer) Sims of Framingham. Casey was born in Framingham and resided there most of his life. He spent his elementary years in Ashland but returned to Framingham and graduated from Framingham High School in 2013. He was currently employed for the past 4 years as a technician for Metrowest Irrigation Company of Framingham. Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kayla Sims of Florida; his maternal grandparents, George and Beverly Ringer of Ashland; his paternal grandfather, James Sims and his wife Jeannie of Florida; his paternal grandmother Elsie Robertson of Rhode Island and his two devoted and close friends Jeremy White and Nick Connerney. He also leaves behind many other relatives and close friends. If you would like to pay respects you may visit Friday June 7th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A graveside service and celebration of Caseys Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th in St. Patricks Cemetery, Pond Street, Natick at 10:00 a.m. All are encouraged to attend and arrive at the cemetery by 10:00 a.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in lieu of flowers to the donors choice. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now