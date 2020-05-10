MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Catherine Lloyd
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. Lloyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. Lloyd Obituary
Sister Catherine Ann Lloyd, CSJ, in her 72 nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, May 9, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late George and Ethel (McLaughlin) Lloyd and loving sister of the late George Lloyd, Arthur Lloyd, Ruth Carney, June Doherty, Sister Ricci Lloyd, CSJ (Mary Alice), her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Mary School, Winchester; Gate of Heaven School, South Boston; St. Paul School, Cambridge; Sacred Heart School, Roslindale; Immaculate Conception School, Marlboro; and St. Columbkille School, Brighton. Sister also ministered as an LPN at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham; and volunteered her services in the dining room of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now