|
|
Catherine A. Katie (Byrnes) Sullivan, 56, of Groton, formerly of Chelmsford and Framingham, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. Katie was born in Framingham, June 15, 1963, a daughter of Patricia (Smith) Byrnes Celorier and the late William Byrnes and has resided in Chelmsford before moving to Groton twelve years ago. Katie was a 1981 graduate of Framingham North High School and in 1985 graduated from Babson College in Wellesley where she majored in Accounting. She later returned to school and graduated from Suffolk University in Boston where she received her Juris Doctorate Degree in Law. For the past ten years, Katie has held the position of Corporate Vice President at Charles River Lab in Wilmington. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking and spending time with her friends, her two cats and her dog, Spike. In addition to her mother of Biddeford, Maine, Kalie leaves her husband of twenty three years, Daniel T. Sullivan and her two sisters, Carol Byrnes of Orlando, Florida, Sandra Kelly of Tahuya, Washington. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. There are no calling hours. The Anderson Funeral Homes, Ayer, Townsend & Fitchburg are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 25, 2019