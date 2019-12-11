Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Michael Parish
21 Manning St
Hudson, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Tagliani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine F. Tagliani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine F. Tagliani Obituary
Catherine "Chick" F. (Gately) Tagliani, 75, of Hudson passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Coleman House in Northborough, surrounded by her family, after a period of declining health. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -