Catherine "Kitty" Jane Stauffer, 88, former longtime resident of Sudbury, MA passed away peacefully May 5, 2020. She leaves her son, Hugh Stauffer and his wife, Julie of Shrewsbury, MA and her brother Leonard Brenner II of Lancaster, PA. She was predeceased by her former husband, Franklin Stauffer and her son, Karl B. Stauffer. Catherine was born in Lancaster, PA the daughter of Leonard and Lilly May Brenner. She moved to MA. in 1956, settled and raised her family in Sudbury, MA. Catherine, known as Miss Kitty by generations of Sudbury children, was a beloved preschool teacher at Sunny Hill Preschool in Sudbury for 30 years. In her retirement years, Kitty loved participating in Bridges Together, an intergenerational program empowering youth in Sudbury. She was also an involved mother participating in Boy Scouts with her sons and enjoyed sailing trips up to the coast of Maine. Kitty will be remembered for her 'gift of gab' She also loved talking to everyone every where! Kitty also loved her Golden retrievers and Siamese cats that blessed her life over the years. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. OCONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Miss Kittys name to the Rollins Sunny Hill Scholarship Fund. SUMC PayPal Giving Link at http://sudbury-umc.org/give Choose "Give Online " or send a check payable to "SUMC Endowment Fund" - memo line: Rollins Sunny Hill Scholarship Fund to 251 Old Sudbury Road, Sudbury, MA. 01776.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 8, 2020
