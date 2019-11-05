MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
More Obituaries for Catherine Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Leach

Catherine M. Leach Obituary
Catherine Marie Leach (Green), 83, originally from Framingham, MA, born July 19, 1936, deceased November 1, 2019. She spent the last several years living in Port Charlotte, FL. She was the loving daughter of Ethel Morgan, Mark Green, and step-dad John Morgan. She was sister to Robert Bjorkman, Greta Hammond, Frances Dillon, Helen Chase and Mary Fleury. Pre-deceased by her loving husband, Robert E. Leach, and daughter, Deborah A. Cibelli. She is survived by daughters; Christine T. Connolly and her husband Kevin of Port Charlotte, FL; Colleen D. Garrett and her husband Dave of Blackstone, MA; and sons; Mark S. Leach of Middleboro, MA; and Robert P. Leach and his wife Cindy of Southbridge, MA; her partner, Ray Giglio; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved and adored. Her favorite nickname was being called grandma the great by her great grandchildren, and that always brought a smile to her face. A funeral service will be held Thursday Nov. 7th at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , in her memory. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019
