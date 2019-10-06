|
|
Catherine M. Phillips, 101, of Whitney Place, Northbridge formerly of Ashland, MA and Townshend, VT passed away on Thursday October 3rd after a period of declining health. She was married for 56 years to the late Major Albert W. Phillips who died in 1999. Born in Hopedale, MA October 19, 1917 she was the daughter of Raymond N. and Elsie M. (Meeson) Howe. She is survived by her daughter, Alberta L. Dearborn and her husband Edmund G. Jr. of Douglas, MA; two grandsons; Phillip (Carol) and Jonathan (Terri) Dearborn, 2 great grandchildren, Tristen and Jessica, and 3 great great grandchildren. Catherine graduated from Ashland High School and attended Burdett College Evening Classes. She worked at GE, Ashland for 17years and was later Treasurer of Fenwal Credit Union, Ashland, MA for 12 years retiring in 1980. Catherine enjoyed snow shoeing, hiking, sewing, crocheting, Skipbo, and reading. A funeral service will be held Thursday October 10th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. One calling hour will be held Thursday from 10:00-11:00am prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Grace Cottage Foundation, P.O.Box 1, Townshend, VT 05353. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019