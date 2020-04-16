|
Catherine Phyllis Wheeler Symonds, 97, crossed over the rainbow bridge on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at the Briarwood Healthcare Center in Needham. Born in Boston on March 29, 1923 to Merrill and Elizabeth Wheeler, she grew up in Waltham. She relocated to Natick to raise her family. She leaves behind three daughters; Regena Fitchett of Bristol, N.H., Christine Tavares (Antonio) of Dedham and Sandra Symonds of Natick. Her grandson, William Symonds, was the apple of her eye. She was lucky enough to welcome her great granddaughter, Madeline Grey Symonds, Mother Sabrina Deveau, into her life in July. Her stepson, Harvey Symonds, predeceased her in 2017. Her siblings, John, Robert, Patricia, Mary , Ruth and Florence also left this earth before her. She had many nieces and nephews, but she had a special relationship with her nephew Stephen and her two nieces Eileen and Debbie. Kit, as she liked to be called, was a member of the Fisk Memorial Church and helped to raise donations during it's construction at it's current location. Her name was placed in the cornerstone due to her successful efforts. She was part of the Greatest Generation becoming a Wave, Seaman 1st Class during WWII. She also sang with the Ray Charles Choral Group which was broadcast every Thursday. For many years, she enjoyed participating in the NEF Spelling Bee as a member of the Senior Center's Team. Being an avid reader and doing crossword puzzles were her favorite pastimes. She was so appreciative of all the staff at the Morse Institute who helped her throughout the years. Playing Scrabble with her grandson and daughter after their holiday dinners was something she truly enjoyed and she usually won! A special thank you goes out to the Natick Fire Department for their many trips to help put Kit back on her feet. At her request there are no services. Donations in her memory may be made to the Morse Institute Library Bookmobile Fund Raiser c/o Rose Hulig 14 E. Central Street Natick, 01760. 'As long as we live, she too will live for she is now a part of us, as we remember her'...BE HAPPY.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020