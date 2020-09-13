Catherine R. Allard, 103, died peacefully September 10th, 2020 at the Marian Center in Holyoke. Born at home in Maynard on July 15th, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Philip W. and Katherine V. (White) Allard. Catherine was a graduate of Maynard High School, Class of 1935. She was employed for thirty years with General Motors as an executive secretary in the comptroller's office before retiring. She lived most of her life in Maynard before moving to New Horizons in Marlborough and later to the Marian Center. Catherine loved her Catholic faith and community. She attended daily Mass for over eighty years and was active in various ministries at St. Bridget's Parish in Maynard. In conversations with friends, she expressed her gratitude for the gift of faith from her parents, the priests and deacons who nurtured her lifelong faith, the opportunity to attend daily Mass and the many relatives and friends who enriched her life. Visiting hours are Sept. 18th from 9-10a.m. in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with the funeral Mass to follow at 10a.m. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117) Maynard. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing and capacity limits will be observed. Visiting hours are open to all; no registration necessary. Those planning to attend the Mass, please register by calling the Acton Funeral Home at 978-263-5333. Memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com