1/
Catherine R. Allard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine R. Allard, 103, died peacefully September 10th, 2020 at the Marian Center in Holyoke. Born at home in Maynard on July 15th, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Philip W. and Katherine V. (White) Allard. Catherine was a graduate of Maynard High School, Class of 1935. She was employed for thirty years with General Motors as an executive secretary in the comptroller's office before retiring. She lived most of her life in Maynard before moving to New Horizons in Marlborough and later to the Marian Center. Catherine loved her Catholic faith and community. She attended daily Mass for over eighty years and was active in various ministries at St. Bridget's Parish in Maynard. In conversations with friends, she expressed her gratitude for the gift of faith from her parents, the priests and deacons who nurtured her lifelong faith, the opportunity to attend daily Mass and the many relatives and friends who enriched her life. Visiting hours are Sept. 18th from 9-10a.m. in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with the funeral Mass to follow at 10a.m. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117) Maynard. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing and capacity limits will be observed. Visiting hours are open to all; no registration necessary. Those planning to attend the Mass, please register by calling the Acton Funeral Home at 978-263-5333. Memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Acton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved