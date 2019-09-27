Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Veinotte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil W. Veinotte Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil W. Veinotte Jr. Obituary
Cecil W. 'Butch' Veinotte, Jr. a lifelong resident Hudson resident, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 3 pm until 6 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 in the funeral home followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for interment. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now