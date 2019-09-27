|
Cecil W. 'Butch' Veinotte, Jr. a lifelong resident Hudson resident, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 3 pm until 6 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 in the funeral home followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for interment. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019