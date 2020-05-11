MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecylia Canning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecylia S. Canning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecylia S. Canning Obituary
Cecylia S. Canning, 86, of Ashland passed away Thursday May 7, 2020. Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of Boleslaw and Rozalia (Frouezek) Piekarski and the devoted wife of the late James B. Canning who died in 2014. A resident of Ashland for 35 years she was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She is survived by one son: Christopher Canning and his wife Jennifer of Ashland, five grandchildren: Nicholas, Kayla, Andrew, Jared, and Emma, and niece Rosemary Shamey. She was predeceased by her grandson Shawn Canning. Services are private and under the direction of the Matarese Funeral Home in Ashland. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecylia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now