|
|
Cecylia S. Canning, 86, of Ashland passed away Thursday May 7, 2020. Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of Boleslaw and Rozalia (Frouezek) Piekarski and the devoted wife of the late James B. Canning who died in 2014. A resident of Ashland for 35 years she was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She is survived by one son: Christopher Canning and his wife Jennifer of Ashland, five grandchildren: Nicholas, Kayla, Andrew, Jared, and Emma, and niece Rosemary Shamey. She was predeceased by her grandson Shawn Canning. Services are private and under the direction of the Matarese Funeral Home in Ashland. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 11, 2020