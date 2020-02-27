|
|
Ann "Celestine" (Abelli) Chouinard, age 92, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died after a period of declining health, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the comfort and presence of her family. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Louis H. Chouinard who died in 2006. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Secondo and Marcella (Vincini) Abelli. She was blessed to be a homemaker, raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed swimming, gardening and watching all the New England sports teams. Ann is survived by her children, LuAnn Karb of South Yarmouth, David and his wife Sharon Chouinard of Millbury, Donald Chouinard and his wife Deborah of North Grafton and Debra Wright and her husband Stephen of Millbury. She is also survived her cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey, Becky, Eric, Ashley, Christopher, Matthew, Kaitlin, Jessica and Brian; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Louis Abelli, Ugo Abelli and Theresa Macura. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham followed by her funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Life Care Center of Auburn, 14 Masonic Circle, Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020