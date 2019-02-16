Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Cezalpino Miranda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cezalpino S. Miranda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cezalpino S. Miranda Obituary
Cezalpino Cesar S. Miranda, 65, of Framingham died Thursday February 14, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital. Calling hours will be held Sunday, Feb 17 from 5-8pm in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 18 at 10:00 am in St. Tarcisius Church in Framingham. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Complete obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.