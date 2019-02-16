|
Cezalpino Cesar S. Miranda, 65, of Framingham died Thursday February 14, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital. Calling hours will be held Sunday, Feb 17 from 5-8pm in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 18 at 10:00 am in St. Tarcisius Church in Framingham. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Complete obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019