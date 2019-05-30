|
|
Former Framingham resident, Charlene May (Wilberger) Thomas, 74, passed away on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at her home in Cameron, NC. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Jackie Thomas, her children: stepson Mark Thomas, and his wife Kathleen, of Raynham, MA, daughters; Julie Hartman and her husband Eric of Cameron, NC, Jennifer Mauchan and her husband Eric, of Framingham, MA, and son Jeff Thomas, and his wife Kate of Coatesville, PA. She was also the proud and supportive Nana to Sarah Thomas, Dakota Hartman, Alisonn Hartman, Brycen Mauchan, and Lucy Thomas. As well as her beloved nephews Richard Higgins Jr, and William Higgins. She was born in Baltimore, MD and at a young age she and her family relocated to Massachusetts. She spent her summers on Boone Lake, swimming and waterskiing. She graduated from Natick High School in 1962, where she was voted most athletic by her class. After graduation, she worked at GTE in Needham, where she met Jack, and they married in February 1971 in Brid geton, ME. They began their life in Brockton and started their family where they lived for 10 years. Then moved to Framingham, where they lived for 34 years, before retiring to Cameron, NC. She was preceded by her parents Guy and Charlotte (Ball) Wilberger, sister Cindy Higgins, and brother, Arthur Bud Wilberger. She will be greatly missed with her contagious laughter and infectious smile. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at Fisk Memorial United Methodist Church, in Natick. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2PM. In her memory, her family would love donations to be made to the .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 30, 2019