Charles D. Jones, of Southborough, died at March 18, 2019 at Marlboro Hills Rehab Center. Born in Twiggtown, Maryland, he is the son of the late of John William Jones and Blanche Gertrude (Wakefield) Dumire Jones. Charles was a World War II Army veteran. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Com- pany M, 187th Glider Infantry and he earned a Presidential Unit Citation. After his serving his cou- ntry, he worked at Raytheon as a vacuum operator until his retirement in 1991. He is survived by his daughter, Carole and her husband Richard Saunders of Southborough and his sister Doris Williamson of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Kristina and her husband Christian Arroyo of Southboro, Tania and her husband Zachary Taylor of Southboro, Jessica Jones of Colorado: 5 great grandchildren, Jayson Arroyo Jasmine Arroyo, Elijah Arroyo, Yardley Taylor, Vayda Taylor and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Stephen C. Jones, and brothers, David Jones, Alvin Dumire and Paul Dumire. A private burial will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham, MA. Donations can be made to The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism 1001 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01701 To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019