Charles E. Charlie Callahan, 67, of Marlborough passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Marlborough Hospital. He was the husband of Karen F. (MacKinnon) Callahan for the past 36 years. He was born, raised and educated in Marlborough the son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Morris) Callahan and was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1970. Charlie worked for Toys R Us in various capacities for 15 years. He previously was employed at the former Nappco company in Northborough. Recently he volunteered in the Marlboro Girls Softball League where he was a fixture in Karen's Korner and also loved watching the games. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Charlie loved, woodworking, gardening and was an avid Boston Sports fan! He loved watching old Westerns, The Price Is Right and Lets Make A Deal. Charlie fought a tough battle for the last 6 years with many illnesses and mental health struggles. He lived for his kids and grandchildren, and was quite the character who loved to sing and tell a good story. In addition to his wife Karen, he leaves two sons, Tony Callahan and his wife Jodi of Marlborough and Kevin Callahan and his wife Kerry of West Boylston; two daughters, Keri Andrade and her husband Eddie of Sterling and Kristen Sheldon and her husband Geoff of Holden; four brothers, Bob Callahan and his wife Alice of Hopkinton, Alan Callahan and his wife Brenda of Milford, Glen Callahan and his wife Lisa of Douglas and Scot Callahan and his wife Kathy of Northborough; eight grandchildren, Maci, Aurelia, Sadie, Everett, Luna, Oliver, Hailey and Elsie; many nephews and nieces and extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Thursday August 22 at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Prospect Street. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery, Southborough. Calling hours will be held Wednesday August 21 from 5-8 p.m. in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home(www.CollinsFuneral. com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Charlies online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts which he enjoyed volunteering for or the Marlboro Girls Softball League, PO Box 152, Marlboro, MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019