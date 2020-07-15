Charles E. Lutton On July 12, 2020 the world and Massachusetts lost a truly gifted human being, Dr Charles E. Lutton, a very learned "renaissance" man with an amazing combination of brain and heart who could earn not only a medical degree but a PhD while excelling at puppeteering shows for kids. Known by his four grandchildren and many other kids as "Papa and Chutch," he was a lifelong learner who truly loved to use his extraordinary medical expertise to serve others - literally thousands including friends, family, community, business leaders, workers, colleagues, as well as his own patients. Chuck happily offered medical advice to anyone who asked and loved the challenge of researching and analyzing unusual symptoms and medical problems. He often used hypnosis to calm down agitated and fearful patients. He authored many medical advice pieces in easy to understand, non-medical language. There are more dimensions to this man than we can list, all delivered with an engaging smile and demeanor. Dr. Lutton was born January 17, 1936, in New Castle, PA, the son of the late Percy R. And Rose Mercedes (Sweeney) Lutton. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janet M. (Emerson) Lutton; a daughter, Andrea L. Lutton and her wife Maria Vandergucht of Upperco, MD; a son, Jeffrey C. Lutton of Woonsocket, RI; his honorary daughter, Jennifer L. (Kramer) Lutton, and his four grandchildren: Jake, Jeremy, Jessica, and Jillian Lutton of Uxbridge; a brother, Robert G. Lutton; and his loving family in CA: sister-in-law Nancy (Emerson) Smith and brother-in-law Bud Emerson and his wife Mary Ann and their three children & spouses and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his honorary daughter, Erin Parker and her husband Leo, and honorary grandchildren, Danny and Robert Parker. He also considered Janet Morris and her children Kevin and Jaclyn Conley as part of his family. Dr. Lutton earned a B.S. from Washington & Jefferson College, a M.D. degree from Jefferson Medical College, and a Ph.D. in Experimental Pathology from the Thomas Jefferson University. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, TX, and trained for Occupational Medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health. Dr. Lutton was a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Preventive and Occupational Medicine. He practiced medicine in a variety of venues. While in the military, he was the Director of the Experimental Pathology at the Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine. He did a private practice of Internal Medicine for 13 years. He served as Medical Director for several large utilities, and practiced as an Occupational Medicine consultant. Dr. Lutton served as a visiting lecturer and preceptor in Occupational Medicine at the Harvard School Public Health, was a member of the Health Care Services Board of the Massachusetts Industrial Accident Board, and was Chairman of the New England College Occupational and Environmental Medicine. He was a Fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. He also supported his community at the municipal level. He was Director of the Senior Center in Holliston and served on the Board of Health and the Planning Board in Uxbridge. Chuck was a very wise and well-educated man but his greatest accomplishment of all was being an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by his family. There will be no services held. Memorial donations in the name of Charles E. Lutton, M.D. can be made to the Uxbridge Senior Center, 36 S. Main Street, Uxbridge MA. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
