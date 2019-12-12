|
|
Charles Francis Lowell, 76, of Hopkinton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Husband to Donna Irene (Wright) Lowell. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. A funeral service will follow visitation at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or Boston Medflight, For full obit please visit, ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. bostonmedflight.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019