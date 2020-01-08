|
Charles (Chuck) Grimes of Orlando passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. Chuck was born on August 4, 1936 in Waltham, MA. Chuck was a Lt. Colonel in the Army and retired from Westinghouse. Chuck is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann, his 6 children as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Mass was celebrated on December 27th at St. Josephs Catholic Church, 150 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.baldwin-fairchild. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020