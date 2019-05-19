|
|
Charles J. Coady. Jr, 67, of Sunnyvale CA. and formally of Marlborough passed on February 4, 2019 in his home with his wife by his side after a long illness. He was born in Marlborough. He leaves behind his wife Young (Kim) Coady; 2 sons Jason Kim and Samuel Kim of CA; 2 daughters Cassandra Watters and Jacqueline Easley of Florida and several grandchildren; his mother Marian A (Cox) Tripp of Marlborough and his father Charles J Coady, Sr. of Hudson and his sister Carolyn Sieniawski. He owned Greentree Construction Development Co. of CA. Charlie graduated from Hialeah High, Miami Day Collage of FL and West Valley Collage, San Jose, CA. He was a License scuba diver and also had his captains license. Charlie was known as Chuck by close frie- nds. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough, MA. The John P. Rowe Funeral Home, Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Charlies name to, Our Danny Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 2795, Worcester, MA 01613.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2019