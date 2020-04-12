|
Charles J. "Charlie" Hall, 91, of Natick died on March 23, 2020 after a short period of failing health. He was born in Natick, MA on December 7, 1928, son of the late Ralph and Madeline (Gigliotti) Hall. Mr. Hall graduated from Natick High School in 1946 and proudly served his country in the Korean War as a member of the US Army. A lifelong resident of Natick, he was employed for many years by the Federal government as a postal worker. Mr. Hall had a passion for his neighborhood and the Town of Natick. He loved animals of all kinds and dogs in particular. Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph B. Hall, Jr. and Warren S. Hall, Sr. He is survived by his beloved friend, Frances Pellegrino, of Wayland, MA, dear friend, Francis Kearns, of Natick, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. At Mr. Halls request, there were no calling hours and all services were private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020