Charles M. "Mike" Firmin Jr., passed away on November 18, 2020, after a long illness, he was 80 years old. Mike was born and raised in Framingham, and was a true Saxonville son. He was a 1958 graduate of Framingham high school, and went on to receive his Masters Degree in Social Work from The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC. He was proud to have served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He was a devoted father to Michelle and Keith. He was a loving grandfather to Adam and his step-granddaughters, Samantha and Brianna. Mike is also survived by his dear sister, Ellen Bazaz, brother in-law John and his nieces and nephew, along with his former spouse, M. Lynette Barclay of Warrenton, Virginia. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Charles M. and Frances L. Firmin. Family and friends will honor and remember Mikes life with graveside services on Thursday morning December 3rd at St. Stephen Cemetery, 0 Fenwick St. Framingham at 11:00 oclock. Memorials in his name may be directed to the charity of your choice
Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham.
