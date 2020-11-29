1/1
Charles M. Firmin Jr.
1940 - 2020
Charles M. "Mike" Firmin Jr., passed away on November 18, 2020, after a long illness, he was 80 years old. Mike was born and raised in Framingham, and was a true Saxonville son. He was a 1958 graduate of Framingham high school, and went on to receive his Masters Degree in Social Work from The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC. He was proud to have served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He was a devoted father to Michelle and Keith. He was a loving grandfather to Adam and his step-granddaughters, Samantha and Brianna. Mike is also survived by his dear sister, Ellen Bazaz, brother in-law John and his nieces and nephew, along with his former spouse, M. Lynette Barclay of Warrenton, Virginia. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Charles M. and Frances L. Firmin. Family and friends will honor and remember Mikes life with graveside services on Thursday morning December 3rd at St. Stephen Cemetery, 0 Fenwick St. Framingham at 11:00 oclock. Memorials in his name may be directed to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Mikes family, please kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
