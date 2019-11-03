MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcisius Church
562 Waverly St.,
Framingham, MA
More Obituaries for Charles Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Murphy

Charles Murphy Obituary
Charles "Sonny" Murphy, 87, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday October 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Charles and Edna (Casey) Murphy. Sonny was raised and educated in his hometown of Waltham. After high school he worked to support the family. He was drafted into the Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He met the love of his life Barbara (May) while working at Happy Home Bakery in Somerville, and eventually settled in Framingham to raise their family. Throughout his career, he also managed the Wellesley Supermarket, and worked for McNeil & Associates. A devout Catholic, Charles was a member of the St. Tarcisius choir, he was an Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion and donated much of his time to the parish. He and Barbara took many road trips from Maine to Kentucky. He loved being outside working in his yard and dining out with Barbara. Besides his beloved wife Barbara, Charles is survived by his children, Melinda of Los Angeles, CA, and Michael and his partner Fabia Serra of Pompano Beach, FL, and his sister Carol Blay of No. Kingston, R.I. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Ann Boyd. Family and friends will honor and remember Charles life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, November 5, from 4 - 7 p.m. His funeral Mass celebrated in St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St., Framingham, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
