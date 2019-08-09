|
On Monday, August 5th at the age of 82, Charles P. MacGregor of Natick passed peacefully surrounded by his family. Charlie is survived by his wife Dotty of 60 years, and his six children. Charlie and his wife Joyce, Mark and his wife Donna, Paul and his wife Tammy, Michael, Lisa, Heather and her husband Chris. His grandchildren Justin, Elizabeth and her husband Chris, Alyssa, Danny, Sarah, Adam, Emily, Zach, Jake, Kyle, David, Jessica, Alyssa, Kate, Cameron and Jack. And his great grandchildren Ava and Parker. Brother of Shirley Doon, William MacGregor, Lenny MacGregor, David MacGregor, Bonnie McNeil, Judy MacGregor, Ronnie MacGregor, and predeceased by Burt MacGregor. Also holding a special place in his heart are David Turco, Donnie Olson, and Diane Piccoli also very special to Charlie was his sister Judy who was his best friend and who gave tirelessly of her time and love to care for him. Charlie was born and raised in Natick. He graduated from Natick High School with the class of 1955, served proudly in the Navy on the USS Forrestal and was a dedicated employee of the Chrysler Corporation for many years. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them all play sports. He loved spending time at Castle Island, walking at Elm Bank, and playing golf at Wellesley college. A big Boston sports fan, he will be sorely missed by his friends and family. Funeral Services and Burial will be private.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019