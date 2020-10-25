Charles R. Rogers, 100, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in his home at New Horizons independent and assisted living community in Marlborough, Mass. He was born in Geneva, NY (1919) the son of the late W. Erle and Emily (Robinson) Rogers and lived there most of his life. He was a graduate of Geneva High School (1938) and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942, serving in World War II. He served as an artillery pilot flying 120 missions in France, Germany, and Austria. He married his wife of 69 years, Mary (Conners) Rogers in 1943 in Geneva, NY, who died in 2012. After the war he was a commercial artist. Later he was V.P. of Marketing for Stern's Nursery in Geneva NY and Breck's of Boston Mass. In 1970 he started his own business in Geneva as a mail marketing consultant. Charles was a member of and served in many community organizations in Geneva: Presbyterian Church (elder); Kiwanis Club; Hydrant Hose Fire Company; American Legion; Geneva Historical Society; Geneva Country Club; Geneva City Republican Committee (past chairman); a founding officer of Geneva Sports Hall of Fame; Mail-Order Assoc. of Nurserymen (Past President). He is survived by his children; Charles J. Rogers of Norristown, PA, Jay N. Rogers of Wayland, MA, and Jonathan L. Rogers and his wife Pamala of Hopkinton, MA; 7 grandchildren: Mark Matthews and his wife Tara, Daphne Remarcke and her husband Ryan, Justin, Megan, Tia, Grace, Christopher, and Andrew Rogers; 4 great grandchildren; his sister Nancy Smith of Geneva, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son Brian, his daughter Clare Marie Matthews and his brother Robert. Due to COVID-19 there are no calling hours and a private Graveside Service will be held with Military Honors in Geneva, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva NY 14456 or to a charity of one's choice
.