Charles T. Bancroft, 82, died Friday, December 27, 2019 after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Bonnie (MacDonald) Bancroft of Marlborough. They were married for 56 years. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Karl and Violet (Frederick) Bancroft and lived in Marlborough for 42 years. Charles was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1960 | 1967. Mr. Bancroft worked as an electrical engineer for many companies, spending the most time with Raytheon in Marlborough. After his retirement he worked part time at Price Chopper in Marlborough for many years. He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Hudson and served as Financial Secretary for 20 years. Mr. Bancroft dedicated much of his free time to fraternal order of the Masons. He was a member of the King Solomon Lodge in Somerville, the Couer de Lion Commandry, the Orient Council, , the King Salmon lodge, the Sojourners Lodge and Demolay. He is a Past Grand Commander of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Besides his wife he is survived by two sons; Charles Bancroft and his wife Kim of TX, Stephen Bancroft and his wife Kim of Marlborough, one sister Violet Carreiro of Somerville and two grand daughters Chelsea and Rachel. His funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Hudson, 34 Felton St. Hudson. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2:00 | 5:00 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020