Charlotte Jewell Lowe-Balint, 84, formerly of Framingham died peacefully at Westboro Healthcare on August 7th 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of John Herbert and Roselle Brown Lowe. Charlotte leaves behind the love of her life, husband Geza Balint and her children, Karen Vayo and husband Gerald of Leicester, John Holmes and wife Angela of Grafton and Arnold Holmes and wife Rae of Anna, TX. Charlotte was predeceased by her son Mark Holmes who died in 2001. Charlotte worked for Perini Corp. as a payroll manager until she retired. She was an active member in the Daughters of the American Revolution. A celebration of Charlottes life will be held at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to attend, please R.S.V.P. Karen at [email protected]
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019