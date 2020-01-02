|
|
Christie T. Rembetsy, 93, died Monday December 30, 2019 after a long period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Rita F. (Minkle) Rembetsy who died in 2001. They were married for 51 years. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Theodore and Vaselika Bessie (Porro) Rembetsy and moved to Marlborough in 1960. Christie was a United States Marine veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. After the war he worked as a machinist, went back to school and got his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He would go on to work in mechanical design for many different companies including MIT, Atkins & Merrill, FW Dixon and retiring from GTE. After his retirement he worked part time at the Adessa car auction. Christie was a long time member of Saint Matthias Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #81, where he served in all of the officers positions including Grand Knight. As a proud Marine he was an active member of the Marine Corps League for many years. Christie gave back to his community in many ways including serving as a warden at the polls at countless elections and donating his time at countless senior and community activities. He was named Marlborough Senior of the Year for the year 2018. He is survived by four children; Judith McDonald and her husband Gerard of Marlborough, Nancy Linnehan and her husband Bruce of Worcester, Lisa Rembetsy-Brown and her husband Geoffrey of Westminster and John Rembetsy and his wife Donna of Marlborough, eight grandchildren: Justin and his wife Holly, Matthew and his wife Marianna, Alyson, David, Julia, Mark, Therese and Anna, and two great grandchildren; Phillip and Calliope. He was predeceased by a grand daughter Vanessa. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St. Marlborough. Burial will in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday evening from 5:00 | 8:00 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (ww.short androwefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Memorial contributions can be made to the Marlborough Knights of Columbus Council 81 at www.kofcmarlboro.org or c/o GK Michael Tremblay 277 Main St. Marlborough MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020