|
|
Christina Duncan (Sweeney) Helpin, 96, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Thomas and Susan (Pritchard) Sweeney. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to Montreal, Canada as a Canadian war bride before moving to Natick. She was the beloved wife of the late Adelard R. Helpin. She was the devoted mother of Susan Ricciuti and her husband Philip of Hudson and Mary Soares and her late husband Sylvester of Oxford. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christina Collester and her husband Rodney of Indianapolis, Karen Ricciuti and her partner Brian Walsh of Rowley, Susan Clougherty and her husband Joseph of Scituate, Kathleen Tokarski and her husband Steven of Hopkinton, R.I, David Ricciuti and his wife Kimberly of Columbia, S.C., Robert Soares, Jennifer King and her husband Brian of Oxford. She was predeceased by her grandsons Gary Soares and John Ricciuti. Christina is also survived by 8 Grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Sister of Susan McIntosh of California, Bridie Bell and Rose Martin of Scotland, the late Molly McIntyre and Anna Mae Carolyn of Ireland, Thomas, Jack, and Peter, of Scotland. Christina was an avid knitter and crocheter, especially known for her granny slippers, Christmas stockings and afghans. Visiting Hours at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street Natick Common on Tuesday, September 3rd from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Church, 44 E. Central Street, Natick, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christinas name to St. Patrick Church, 44 E. Central Street, Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019