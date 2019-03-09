|
Christina MacDougall Millerd, 81, died peacefully and comfortably on Thursday, March 7, 2019 following a dignified and courageous struggle with Alzheimers Disease. She was born in Inverness, Cape Breton Nova Scotia, Canada on March 3, 1938 the daughter of the late James Duncan MacDougall and Jessie (Jameson) MacDougall. Christina was the loving and devoted wife for 56 years of Stewart A. Millerd of Wayland. Sister of Robert MacDougall of Wayland, Roderick MacDougall and his wife Rose- mary of Oakville, Ontario, Canada and the late Charles MacDougall and Hugh MacDougall. She was the aunt of Kimberly Millard of Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada and Peter Scott and his wife Barbara of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada. She also leaves many other family and friends in Canada. Christina has been a resident of Wayland for over 46 years and previously resided in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada before moving to the United States. She was a graduate of St. Stephens School in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and received her Book Keepers diploma from the Halifax Business School. Christina took additional courses in Accounting when she moved to Boston. For many years she was associated as the Administrative Assistant at the Hartney Greymont Co. in Needham before retiring. Christina and Stewart enjoyed traveling together and especially the time spent at their home in Pugwash, Nova Scotia, Canada overlooking the inner harbour. She enjoyed boating, walking, was an avid reader and loved to crochet. In 1970, Christina was one of the original founders and treasurer of the committee to combat Huntingtons Disease at Boston University. She was a loving, caring and thoughtful lady who gave to others in a very quiet manner. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Memorial Visitations will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. A Memorial Service celebrating Christinas life will be held at a later date in Canada for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Christinas memory may be sent to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019