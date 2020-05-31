Christine (Francois) Brown, 70, of Natick died May 21, 2020 in Chestnut Hill Benevolent Association (BA) after a period of declining health. Beloved wife of James Brown. Devoted mother of Jonathan Brown, active duty Marine in Belgium, and Natalia Brown, carpenter, of Georgetown, MA. Loving grandmother of Jackson and Lincoln. Daughter of the late Jack Francois and Jeanne Bonnereau of Paris, France. Christine worked as a nurse for the BA since 2014. She was a long-time member of First Church of Christ Scientist and avid international folk dancer. Funeral services and interment private. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 31, 2020.