Christine M. Gardner, 67, of Boise, formerly of Marlborough, Mass., passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home of natural causes. Christine was born on April 26, 1952, in Marlborough, Mass., to Robert J. LaFountaine and Janet Bouffard LaFountaine. She graduated from Marlborough High School and continued her education at Newbury Jr. College in MA, and then Boise State University. Christine married Daniel G. Gardner on August 26, 1977 in Marlborough. Together they lived in Marblorough, Nampa, ID, Portland, OR, and then back to Boise, ID. Christine was an avid reader and writer. She was employed as a writer for the Middlesex News in Framingham, MA, and also the Idaho Statesman in Boise, ID and the Idaho Press Tribune in Nampa, ID. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting but was especially fond of her grandchildren. Christine was an avid Boston Red Sox Fan. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Christine is survived by her husband, Daniel Gardner, residing in Boise; three children; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A vigil service was held at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Ave., Boise, 83706.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 11, 2019