Christopher A. Cederman

Christopher A. Cederman Obituary
Christopher A. Cederman, age 49, of Framingham, Ma, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, after a long battle with illness. Chris is survived by his mother Louise, sister Lisa and Melissa, brother Paul, Rich, Mark and Shawn, son Austin, and near and dear to his heart, niece Heather. Chris is also remembered fondly by numerous other nieces and nephews and many friends. Chris loved to work with his hands, had a compassionate heart and boundless sense of humor. His love of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics, is unsurpassed. Chris will be cremated and his ashes distributed at some of his favorite sporting venues. So never mind the darkness We still can find a way Cause nothing lasts forever Even cold November Rain A service for Chris will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019 6:30 pm at Connect Church, 280 Pleasant St. Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Chris, please donate to, or volunteer at, your local animal shelter.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019
