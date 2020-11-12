Prof Cakebread inspired all of us that took his class or crossed his path at BU. More than that, he helped us to aspire to a career that not only made us money, but made us happy. I carry his lessons of positivity and perseverance with me, now 15 years later. His energy and presence will be missed by this world, but we were all so lucky to have known him.

Amanda Clark Renzulli

Student